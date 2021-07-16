Burnley midfielder Josh Benson is rumoured to be attracting interest from Luton Town, Barnsley and Birmingham City ahead of the new season – here, we take a closer look at the situation.

Reports emerged on Friday morning stating the 21-year-old is on the radars of the Championship trio.

Luton Town, Barnsley and Birmingham City are all said keen, while the Tykes are said to have seen a bid of £650,000 plus add-ons rejected. However, they remain interested in a deal.

What is Benson’s price tag?

With Barnsley seeing a £650,000+ bid rejected, it is clear to see Sean Dyche values the midfielder at more than Transfermarkt’s £360,000 valuation.

Burnley’s valuation of the Thurrock-born midfielder remains unknown, but with a host of sides keen and a £650,000+ bid knocked back, a deal worth around £1m could be enough to prize him away from Turf Moor.

What is his reported salary?

As per SalarySport, Benson’s current deal sees him land £810-a-week with the Clarets. As it stands, his contract expires in 2023 (Transfermarkt).

What does he offer?

At just 21, Benson is a promising talent for the future. He has a relatively low level of senior experience, but he has already featured 12 times for Burnley’s first-team. He also spent a short stint on loan with Grimsby Town, netting two goals and providing two assists in 11 outings.

Mainly featuring in defensive midfield or slightly further forward in central midfield, Benson possesses a fine range of passing. His vision is another of his strongest traits.

The Burnley youngster is also a danger from set-pieces. Both his goals while on loan with Grimsby came from free-kicks.

With a bright future ahead of him, Benson could prove to be a shrewd acquisition this summer. However, it awaits to be seen just how much Burnley will be demanding for his services.