Middlesbrough are ‘willing to listen to offers’ for defender Djed Spence this summer, according to The Northern Echo.

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock reportedly sees Spence as surplus to requirements at the club, especially with the recent acquisition of Lee Peltier. The experienced defender joined Boro from West Brom and joins Anfernee Dijksteel and Darnell Fisher as right-backs at Warnock’s disposal.

The plethora of options in that position means Spence is currently down the pecking order. He has been used as a right-sided midfielder on occasion but he has been less than convincing in that role.

The article states that Middlesbrough are ‘willing to listen to offers’ for both Spence and striker Chuba Akpom. Both players have been linked with moves away from the Riverside this summer.

The likes of Wolves, Rangers, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton have all been interested in recent months and a move could materialise if a bid matches Boro’s valuation. According to Transfermarkt, the right-back is valued at £1.8 million, but it is likely Middlesbrough would want an offer of around £5 million in order to part with the player.

Having broken through into the first-team from the academy system under previous boss Jonathan Woodgate, Spence has made 68 appearances. During that time he has scored twice, although he has failed to register an assist as of yet.

The 20-year-old featured in the second-half of Middlesbrough’s opening pre-season fixture on Wednesday evening and scored his side’s second goal of the game. Boro ultimately ran out 3-0 winners against non-league Bishop Auckland away from home.