Blackburn Rovers’ recently released youngster Lewis Thompson has completed a move to League Two side Scunthorpe United.

After Rovers opted against renewing his contract at Ewood Park, young defender Lewis Thompson has been on the hunt for a new club.

Available as a free agent, the 21-year-old’s release has opened the door to a new chapter. Now, after a short stint on trial with Scunthorpe United, the League Two side have confirmed the permanent arrival of the defender.

The Iron confirmed Thompson’s arrival on Friday, bringing him in on a free transfer.

Thompson will come in to bolster Neil Cox’s left-back ranks. He will be competing with youngster Mason O’Malley for a spot in the starting 11, with the Republic of Ireland U21 international holding down a starting role towards the latter end of the season.

Scunthorpe’s new arrival has spent the vast majority of his career to date playing in Blackburn Rovers’ youth setup.

Thompson played 46 times for Blackburn’s U23s before his departure, netting two goals and providing two assists. He also featured 35 times for the club’s U18s, scoring three goals and chipping in with six assists in the process.

Thoughts?

After being released by Blackburn, Thompson will be looking to prove a point at Glanford Park.

He has previously impressed in the youth leagues, so it will be interesting to see if he can make a name for himself in Neil Cox’s side.

As an attacking left-back, Scunthorpe fans will be hoping to see their new arrival charging up the wings as Cox looks to improve on last season’s disappointing 22nd place finish.