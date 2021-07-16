Sheffield Wednesday striker Josh Windass has been linked with a host of Championship clubs this summer, including Birmingham City, Millwall and QPR.

Windass, 27, netted nine goals in his 41 Championship outings for last-placed Sheffield Wednesday last season and has since scored in the Owls’ opening two pre-season friendlies.

He scored some important goals for Wednesday last time round and his form, particularly in the second half of the campaign has brought a lot of transfer attention onto him.

The Sun reported at the start of July that QPR had joined Birmingham City and Millwall in the race sign Windass, with the Lions having already seen two bids rejected.

So what’s the latest with Windass?

There’s been a lot of talk about Windass this month.

The Sun claimed in their earlier report that Sheffield Wednesday valued Windass at £5million, though this has since been played down by Yorkshire Live.

QPR’s links have seemingly intensified this month but a report from West London Sport has since claimed that, whilst Windass is on the club’s radar, he isn’t a prime target of the clubs this summer.

Birmingham City’s links meanwhile have cooled down – they’ve recently brought in Chuks Aneke from Charlton Athletic and Tahith Chong on loan from Manchester United, so it remains to be seen whether they’re in the market for more attacking additions.

Also, Owls boss Darren Moore remains ‘adamant’ that Windass won’t be moving on this summer and so it seems that Sheffield Wednesday’s chances of retaining Windass for their upcoming League One season are increasing.