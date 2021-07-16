Fleetwood Town have signed Anthony Pilkington on a free transfer, as announced by their official club website.

Fleetwood Town have brought in the experienced attacker on a one-year deal.

Pilkington, who is 33-years-old, was released by Wigan Athletic at the end of last season and is now back in the Football League.

He spent the past campaign playing in the Indian Super League for East Bengal.

Pilkington started his career with spells as a youngster with the likes of Preston North End, Manchester United and Blackburn Rovers before joining Stockport County in 2006.

He earned a move to Huddersfield Town after three years at Edgeley Park and spent three seasons with the Terriers in League One before his move to Norwich City.

He went on to make 82 appearances for the Canaries, scoring 15 goals in all competitions.

Pilkington left Carrow Road in August 2014 for Cardiff City and was on the books with the Bluebirds until leaving for Wigan in January 2019.

He bagged four goals in 26 games for the Latics prior to his switch to India.

Thoughts

Pilkington is a solid signing for Fleetwood and it is good to see him back in the Football League.

He will give Simon Grayson’s side more depth and competition in attacking areas and it will be interesting to see how he gets on with the Cod Army.