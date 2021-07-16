Preston North End loanee from last season Jayson Molumby could leave Brighton and Hove Albion this summer.

The midfielder may well leave the Seagulls in some capacity in this transfer window, as per The Athletic journalist Andy Naylor.

Molumby, who is 21-years-old, finds himself down the pecking order with Graham Potter’s side in the Premier League.

They have a decision to make as to whether they want to loan him out or sell him over the next month or so.

Molumby spent the second-half of last term on loan in the Championship at Preston.

He played 16 times for the Lilywhites but has now returned to his parent club.

The Republic of Ireland international spent the season before last with Millwall and was a key player for the London club.

Molumby rocked up at the Den as an unknown quantity in July 2019 but ended up playing 40 games in all competitions.

He has been on the books at Brighton since 2015 and has played five times for their first-team.

However, he could be heading out the exit door soon.

Molumby could do with leaving Brighton for more opportunities and his pathway into their first-team is blocked by an abundance of Premier League quality.

He would be a decent signing for a club in the Championship. Perhaps Millwall could see about bringing him back?