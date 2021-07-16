Charlton Athletic and Ipswich Town have been interested in Manchester City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu in this transfer window, as per a report by The News.

Charlton Athletic and Ipswich Town were one of a few League One clubs keen on the young stopper earlier this summer.

Bazunu, who is 19-years-old, has ended up joining Portsmouth on a season-long loan.

This has in turn led to the Addicks bringing in Craig MacGillivray from Pompey as their number one for next term.

Things could have been a lot different though and Bazunu has said: “I had a few other options such as Ipswich, Charlton and Burton but, for me, this felt like the right move.”

Bazunu spent last season on loan in the third tier with Rochdale and was a shining light for the North West side despite their relegation to League Two.

He rose up through the youth ranks at Shamrock Rovers and played six times for their first-team before Manchester City swooped in for him in September 2018.

The Republic of Ireland international has been a regular for City at youth levels and signed a new four-year deal last year before his move to Rochdale.

He will now be at Portsmouth after deciding to move to Fratton Park over Charlton and Ipswich.

Thoughts

It has worked out quite well in the end. Pompey have a bright young stopper, Charlton have an experienced option in MacGillivray and Ipswich have brought in Václav Hladký from Salford City.