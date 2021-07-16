Barnsley are very close to signing Obbi Oulare from Standard Liege, according to a report by the Barnsley Chronicle.

Barnsley are poised to make their first signing under new boss Markus Schopp.

Oulare, who is 25-years-old, has been in Yorkshire this week and has undergone a medical.

The attacker has played in England before with Watford and was on the books at Vicarage Road from 2015 to 2019.

He started his senior career in Belgium with Club Brugge and went on to score nine goals in 39 games in all competitions for them as a youngster before the Hornets signed him.

Oulare played only three times during his time in Hertfordshire and was loaned out to Zulte Waregem, Willem II, Royal Antwerp and Standard Liege.

The latter then snapped him up on a permanent basis a couple of years ago but the ex-Belgium youth international is now closing in on a move to Barnsley.

Thoughts

Oulare has a point to prove in England with his spell at Watford not working out and could prove to be a useful addition for Barnsley.

He will fill the void left by Daryl Dike’s return to Orlando City at the end of last season and it will be interesting to see how he adapts to life in South Yorkshire.

Schopp has a tough task ahead of him at Barnsley replicating the success of their past campaign.