Middlesbrough’s pursuit of Flamengo striker Rodrigo Muniz looks to have hit a snag, with the Brazilian side looking to sell rather than loan, according to journalist Vene Casagrande.

Middlesbrough made a loan offer of €1 million for Muniz last week, with a view to a permanent deal at the conclusion of the loan.

Manager Neil Warnock is looking at bolstering his striking options following the departure of Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher. He has confirmed recently that they are assessing the South American market and so the links to Muniz come as no surprise.

According to Casagrande, the chances of Middlesbrough signing the player ‘are small’ due to a number of reasons. Primarily as Flamengo are looking to sell the highly-rated 20-year-old in order to generate funds this summer. Other clubs have come in with big money bids in order to purchase the player outright, whilst Boro’s offer is a loan.

The Championship side also face fierce competition from some of Europe’s biggest clubs. Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid are both keen, whilst Dubai-based club Al Nasr have already entered into negotiations after agreeing terms with Muniz, but things have not been agreed with Flamengo as things stand.

It is likely Middlesbrough will need to turn their attention elsewhere. They have already brought in Wycombe Wanderers’ Uche Ikpeazu and Warnock is looking for two or even three more. In recent weeks they have been linked to the likes of Michael Smith of Rotherham United, Paul Mullin who was recently released from Cambridge United, and Famara Diedhiou who left Bristol City at the start of the month.