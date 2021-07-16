Sheffield United are yet to receive a ‘concrete offer’ for defender George Baldock, according to The Athletic. The defender has been linked to Celtic in recent weeks.

Sheffield United are preparing for life back in the Championship following their relegation down from the Premier League. They will be looking to keep hold of their prized assets in a bid to attempt to gain promotion back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

Sander Berge and Aaron Ramsdale have both been subject to interest from Arsenal, whilst George Baldock is on the radar of Scottish Premiership giants Celtic.

The Hoops had Jonjoe Kenny from Everton in the latter half of last season. But with his short-term loan having come to an end, manager Ange Postecoglou is looking for a replacement.

There were rumours that Celtic were willing to spend up to £8 million on the player. However, according to the report there have been no bids for the trio as of yet.

Baldock arrived at Bramall Lane back in 2017 from MK Dons and has played 139 times in all competitions for the Blades. During that time he has found the net on four occasions, whilst he has also registered a further 10 assists.

Prior to joining Sheffield United Baldock plied his trade at several clubs on loan away from MK Dons. He played for the likes of Northampton Town, Tamworth on two occasions, Icelandic club IBV and Oxford United twice too.

Slavisa Jokanovic’s side do have Jayden Bogle at their disposal if Baldock was to depart. The 20-year-old impressed in the top flight last season and could be first-choice in Baldock’s absence.