A report from The Portsmouth News has ruled Portsmouth out of the potential signing of Peterborough United’s Mo Eisa.

Eisa, 27, has recently been the subject of incoming transfer bids at Peterborough United.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony confirmed earlier this week that two ‘top clubs’ in League One had seen bids rejected for the Englishman:

Turned down 2 bids from 2 top 8 L1 clubs so far for Mo. He is training and playing well. Long way to go in this window. https://t.co/ymyevCDJVn — Darragh MacAnthony (@DMAC102) July 14, 2021

Since, it’s been revealed that Charlton Athletic are not one of those sides to have made a bid for Eisa, and now neither are Pompey:

Charlton haven't bid for Eisa. — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) July 15, 2021

Eisa, after being so prolific with 14 League One goals in 29 appearances in the 2019/20 season would struggle in the next, netting just twice in the league last season.

His side finished in 2nd-place of the League One table to secure their return to the Championship – a third under Darren Ferguson – but Eisa is facing an uncertain summer ahead.

Thoughts?

Eisa is a proven League One attacker. Despite struggling last season he still has a lot to offer teams in the third-tier and going into next season, he’d be a useful player to have around at Peterborough United in the Championship as well.

But if the club are keen on selling then League One looks his likeliest destination. Charlton and Pompey being ruled out might just be a smokescreen for now but only time will tell if they genuinely don’t have an interest in Eisa.

He could yet cost a pretty penny too – Posh don’t sell their players too cheaply and Eisa could be a costly purchase for clubs in League One.