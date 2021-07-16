Okay Yokuslu spent the second half of last season on loan at West Brom and Celta Vigo are now keen to cash in on the midfielder, with a €6million price tag mentioned – Crystal Palace and Leeds United have been linked with the move.

Yokuslu, 27, joined West Brom on loan from Spanish outfit Celta Vigo in the second half of last season. It was the Turkish international’s first spell in England and he impressed during his 16 Premier League outings for the Baggies.

Soon after their relegation though, both Crystal Palace and Leeds United were linked with a summer move for the 27-year-old who has two years remaining on his Celta contract.

But the club are understood to be willing to part ways with Yokuslu for as little as €6million (£5.1million) this summer.

Palace have since been linked with a loan move for the player but Celta want the sale, and Sport Witness believe that ‘a deal will not go through’ should the Eagles only prefer a loan.

Should West Brom look at a permanent move for Yokulsu?

With a loan deal seemingly out of the equation, West Brom could look to spend some of their cash on a permanent move for the midfielder.

He no doubt impressed with the Baggies last season and at £5.1million, that doesn’t seem like too bad a deal. With the sales of Matheus Pereira and Sam Johnstone likely around the corner as well, Valerien Ismael could look to spend some of that on bringing Yokuslu back to The Hawthorns.

The Frenchman won’t have seen Yokuslu in action last season but will no doubt have people at the club who can tell him all about him – Palace don’t seem keen on a permanent move which could leave the door open for the Baggies should they be interested.