Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest are among the clubs looking at a summer deal for Ipswich Town’s Flynn Downes – here we take a deeper look at the move.

Downes, 22, looks set to be on the move this summer.

The Englishman has been linked with all of Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest, Stoke City, Bristol City and Middlesbrough after handing in a transfer request last September.

What is Downes’ price tag?

Last summer, Crystal Palace had a highest offer of £1.6million knocked back by Ipswich Town, who were reportedly keen on a fee closer to £4million.

With just a year left on his contract though and Ipswich looking keen on selling him this summer, it remains to be seen how much the Tractor Boys will demand for his sale.

What is his reported salary?

According to SalarySport, Downes is one of the lowest earners at Ipswich Town, earning a reported £2,300-a-week.

What can he offer?

Downes is still a very young footballer. But at 22-years-old he’s already gained some quality Football League experience with Ipswich Town having racked up 92 league appearances for the Tractor Boys.

He’s a very technical midfield player with a neat array of passing. He can cover a lot of ground and will often sit a little deeper and dictate play that way.

With 17 yellow cards in his previous two seasons alone, that tells you what kind of midfielder he is – dogged, there to tidy up and break down opposition attacks and so on.

He’s a fine footballer with a bright future ahead of him.