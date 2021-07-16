Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock was asked about the future of Lewis Wing and Hayden Coulson by Teesside Live, and admitted he was looking into swap deals as opposed to just selling players.

Middlesbrough’s Lewis Wing has been on the radar of League One duo Sheffield Wednesday and his former loan club Rotherham United. Whilst there is also interest from fellow Championship sides Hull City and Peterborough United, who are both looking to bolster their midfield options after promotion up to the second tier last season.

Hayden Coulson on the other hand is seen as surplus to requirements at the Riverside. The left-back is down the pecking order behind Marc Bola and presumably new signing Lee Peltier too. He is likely to depart Middlesbrough this summer and Sunderland and Ipswich Town have registered an interest.

Warnock was quizzed on the futures of both players and the Boro boss admitted that they would only consider selling if their valuation was met or exceeded. But he also revealed that the club would be looking into swap deals as opposed to selling outright, due to the small squad he has at his disposal.

“A lot would depend on the offers we get for these players,” said Warnock.

“I’m more concerned with players. You talk about Coulson and Wingy, it’s players I want, so I’m trying to do more with swapping players than I am letting players go. We haven’t got enough bodies at the minute.”

As reported on The72 last month, there were reports that Middlesbrough would use Wing as ‘bait’ to secure a move for Rotherham striker Michael Smith. Millers boss Paul Warne admitted their chances of signing Wing were minimal due to the quality of the player and the pedigree of the other linked clubs, but a swap deal could suit all parties.

Middlesbrough were also previously looking at the Sunderland trio of midfielder Luke O’Nien, left-back Denver Hume and goalkeeper Lee Burge, and so the Black Cats interest in Coulson could pose a plethora of possibilities ahead of the upcoming campaign.