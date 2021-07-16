Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has revealed he is set to talk with Oldham Athletic midfielder Dylan Bahamboula ‘in the next couple of days’ over a potential future at the club.

Middlesbrough handed Bahamboula a trial with the club following his exploits with Oldham in League Two last season. He scored six goals and registered a further eight assists in 33 starts in all competitions last time out and his form caught the eye of Boro’s scouts.

Originally he was only training with the Teessiders but was given a chance to impress in the club’s first pre-season outing against Bishop Auckland. Warnock’s side triumphed 3-0 with Bahamboula having a significant impact on the game in his 45 minutes out on the pitch.

When asked on the future of the Congo international, the Boro boss kept his cards close to his chest. But he did reveal that he and the club will be speaking with the player and his current Oldham manager Keith Curle later this week.

“He’s done alright, Dylan,” said Warnock.

“I said to to Curley [Keith Curle] I’d have a look at him and give him my opinion and I’ll be speaking to him in the next couple of days.

“You’ll just have to wait and see. I’ll be speaking to him in the next few days and we’ll see.”

Middlesbrough allowed George Saville to re-join former club Millwall earlier in the window and so Middlesbrough are looking for replacements. Bahamboula is a player they could sign easily following his trial, whilst they are also monitoring the likes of recently released Luton Town man Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu and Atletico Banfield midfielder Martin Payero amongst others.

If the 26-year-old was to sign on a permanent deal, he would be in direct competition with the Jonny Howson, Paddy McNair, Sam Morsy, Marcus Tavernier, Lewis Wing, and youngsters Connor Malley and Hayden Hackney.