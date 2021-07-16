Stoke City have handed a new two-year deal to Sam Clucas, as announced by their official club website.

Stoke City have extended the midfielder’s contract until the summer of 2023.

Clucas, who is 28-years-old, has been linked with a move away from the Potters in this transfer window but has now committed his future to the Championship side.

Sheffield United, Nottingham Forest and Millwall were all said to be interested, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter.

However, he is now staying at Stoke. Their boss Michael O’Neill has said: “Sam has been an important player for the Club over the past three years and we are delighted that he is committed to us for at least another two years.”

Clucas has been with the Potters over the past three years and has made exactly 100 appearances for the Staffordshire outfit, chipping in with 16 goals and 12 assists.

He arguably made his name at Hull City after they signed him from Chesterfield in 2016.

The left-sided midfielder became a key player for the East Yorkshire club and helped them gain promotion to the Premier League in his first season there.

Clucas impressed for the Tigers in the top flight despite their relegation and was thrown a Premier League lifeline by Swansea City in 2017.

However, he spent just a year with the Welsh side before Stoke came calling.

Thoughts

It looked very likely that Clucas was leaving the Potters and it is a slight surprise to see him sign a new deal. This is a solid piece of business by the Potters and they will be pleased to have sorted out his future.