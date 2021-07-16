Hull City attacker James Scott is understood to be ‘close’ to a departure, as per a report by Hull Live.

Hull City are having to move players on because their transfer embargo means their squad can only accommodate 23 players.

Scott, who is 20-years-old, has been linked with a move back up to Scotland over the past couple of days.

Dundee United, Hearts, St Mirren and St Johnstone are all said to be keen, as per a report by Football League World.

Scott still has three years left on his contract at the MKM Stadium but has struggled to make an impact in East Yorkshire.

He signed for the Tigers in January 2020 from Motherwell for a fee of around £1.5 million following the departure of Jarrod Bowen to West Ham United.

The Scotland Under-21 international had previously risen up through the youth ranks at Fir Park and had made 42 appearances for their first-team as a youngster, scoring seven goals.

Scott has since played 34 times for Hull but has only managed four goals.

Thoughts

It is yet to be known whether Scott will leave City on loan or on a permanent basis.

Grant McCann needs to reduce the size of his squad to bring in more signings and the Scotsman naturally faces the chop after struggling to find form.

He doesn’t appear to be short of suitors back in Scotland and it will be interesting to see where he goes.