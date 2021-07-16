AFC Wimbledon are poised to win the race for Brentford attacker Aaron Pressley, according to a report by Football Insider.

AFC Wimbledon have agreed a deal to bring the youngster on loan for next season.

Pressley has been given the green light to leave Brentford to get some first-team experience under his belt.

Football Insider reported earlier last month that the likes of Leyton Orient, Fleetwood Town, Forest Green Rovers, Salford City and Stevenage were keen. However, it is Wimbledon who have struck a deal with the Bees.

Pressley, who is 19-years-old, is the son of former Coventry City boss Steven Pressley.

The Scotland youth international had spells in the academies at Hearts and Aston Villa before moving to Brentford in January last year.

He was promoted into their first-team for part of the 2019/20 season during his first few months at the club and played three times for Thomas Frank’s side.

Pressley was then prolific for the B team last term and scored 19 goals in 26 games to win their Players’ Player of the Year.

Thoughts

A loan move to Wimbledon will be a good experience for Pressley and Brentford will be pleased to have found him a home in League One.

The Dons have been need of a striker following Joe Pigott’s exit and will be hoping the young Scotsman can fire in the goals next season.