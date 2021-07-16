Luton Town, Millwall and Birmingham City are keen on Burnley midfielder Josh Benson, as per a report by The Athletic.

The Championship trio have joined Barnsley in pursuit of the Burnley youngster.

Benson, who is 20-years-old, is a man in-demand in this transfer window and Sean Dyche’s side have a decision to make on his future.

Barnsley have had a £650,000 bid plus add-ons rejected but remain keen on signing him.

Benson spent time in the academy at Arsenal before moving to Burnley in 2018.

He has since been a regular for the Clarets at youth levels and has made 12 appearances for their first-team in all competitions.

The Essex-born midfielder has also spent time away on loan at Grimsby Town in League Two to gain experience.

He played 11 times for the Mariners in the season before last before heading back to Burnley.

Benson still has a few years left on his contract at Turf Moor but is on the radar of clubs in the second tier this summer.

Thoughts

A move to the Championship would be a good one for Benson as he would be guaranteed more game time at that level.

His chances of breaking into Burnley’s side in the Premier League are slim next season.

It will be interesting to see if Barnsley make an improved bid over the coming weeks amid fresh interest from Luton, Millwall and Birmingham.