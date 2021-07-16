Sheffield United have been offered Sampdoria midfielder Ronaldo Viera, as per a report by The Athletic.

Sheffield United have been given the chance to sign the former Leeds United man along with several other clubs.

Viera, who is 22-years-old, still has family based in Yorkshire.

The ex-England Under-21 international moved to Sampdoria in 2018 for a fee of around £6 million and has since made 44 appearances in all competitions for the Serie A side.

He was loaned out to Hellas Verona last season and may head out the exit door again this summer.

Viera joined Leeds as a youngster in 2015 and made his first-team debut a later in a Championship fixture against QPR.

He went on to become a key player for the Whites and played 71 times for the Yorkshire outfit before being lured away to Italy.

Viera could now be on his way back to England soon and has been offered to Sheffield United.

Thoughts

Slavisa Jokanovic will be keen to bring in some new faces as he prepares for his first season with the Blades and Viera would be a solid addition to his side.

He was a key player for Leeds in the Championship before Sampdoria signed him three years ago and if he can recapture the form he had at Elland Road then signing would be a no-brainer for Sheffield United.