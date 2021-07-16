West Brom’s Matheus Pereira has been linked with a move to Crystal Palace – he also has interest from Leeds United and Leicester City among others.

Pereira, 25, has been ‘mentioned’ at Crystal Palace as they continue on their summer rebuild under Patrick Vieira.

Leeds United have been strongly linked with a move for Pereira as well, with Leicester City mentioned in the race recently – the likes of Aston Villa and West Ham have also been credited with an interest too.

But emerging reports from yesterday suggested that the Baggies want in excess of £30million for the Brazilian, who scored 11 goals and grabbed six assists in the Premier League last season.

Pereira was a shining light in an otherwise dogged West Brom side, as they dropped back into the Championship after just one season back in the top flight.

Thoughts?

As more and more clubs join the race to sign Pereira, it seems like only a matter of time before he departs from The Hawthorns.

But at the same time as clubs starting queuing up to sign him, it can only mean more money coming in for West Brom and if they can recoup £30million for him then it’ll be a great bit of business from them.

Palace would be getting a quality player in Pereira but they’ll have to move fast, and Valerien Ismael will want that money sooner rather than later so he can look to replace Pereira should he leave.