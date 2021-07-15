AFC Wimbledon are interested in Chelsea youngster Henry Lawrence, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke on Twitter (see tweet below).

Chelsea youngster Henry Lawrence is a loan target for AFC Wimbledon. #CFC #afcwimbledon — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) July 15, 2021

AFC Wimbledon are keen to add more faces to their ranks ahead of the upcoming season.

Lawrence, who is 19-years-old, has emerged on their radar and they want to bring him in on loan for the next campaign.

The right-back is highly-rated by Chelsea and they have a decision to make on his immediate future.



Lawrence has risen up through the academy at Stamford Bridge and was handed his first scholarship deal in 2018.

The England youth international has been a key player for Chelsea at various youth levels so far in his career and was rewarded with a contract last November until the summer of 2023.

He is now on the radar of Wimbledon as they prepare for another season in League One.

The Dons have so far delved into the transfer market to sign George Marsh, Luke McCormick, Aaron Cosgrave, Zaki Oualah and Darius Charles but want more additions.

Thoughts

Wimbledon obviously want some competition for their right-back spot and Lawrence would be a useful addition because he can also play in midfield if needed.

A loan move to League One to play regular first-team football would be beneficial to his career.

Chelsea seem to have big plans for him in the future and it will be interesting to see if they sanction a departure.