Bournemouth are looking at a second season in the Championship. Football Insider reports they are also looking at bringing in Leeds United’s Leif Davis.

Bournemouth fans are looking at a hopefully much-changed side that will bounce back to the Premier League at the second time of asking.

There is definitely change at the top. Jonathan Woodgate has left the south coast club and has been replaced by Scott Parker, formerly of Fulham.

Part of that change will involve a restructuring of the playing staff and Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey writes that Davis is a part of that.

Davis joined Leeds United from west coast outfit Morecambe and has shone in the youth set-up at Elland Road.

He is held in high regard by the coaching staff at Elland Road and has caught the eye of Marcelo Bielsa.

The 21-year-old left-back has racked up 14 appearances for Leeds United since arriving from the Shrimps. He has also been a mainstay of their successful Under-23s.

This has not gone unnoticed and Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey writes that Bournemouth “are in advanced talks” to sign him.

However, BBC Radio Leeds reporter Adam Pope urges caution on this via his Twitter feed:

Colleagues at @solentsport say Bournemouth retain interest in Leeds United defender Leif Davis.

However, not the only club asking about him. No decision on Davis yet nor any form of deal completed. #lufc — Adam Pope (@apopey) July 15, 2021

Pope lays out Leeds United’s current stance on Leif Davis. He says that the Cherries aren’t the only ones sniffing around and that Leeds haven’t made a decision on Davis’ situation next season.

Pope’s relaying of Leeds United’s position (tweet – above) could present a stumbling block for Bournemouth’s hopes of a quick deal. It also pours cold water on Veysey’s view that Bournemouth “are working on a deal for the left-back, 21, after being given the green light” by the Whites.

Thoughts?

Leif Davis is a player whose time on the pitch at Leeds United has tailed off since his exposure in Bielsa’s first season at the club.

He featured in only two Premier League games last season, just 31 minutes of action. He was heavily involved with the first team being an unused substitute 23 times.

Whilst Leeds United’s mind is not yet made as to Davis’ future next season, there is very little chance of him featuring heavily.

The Whites have just brought in Junior Firpo from Barcelona who will be the first-choice left-back next season. He’s likely to be backed up with Stuart Dallas who impressed last season in the Premier League.

If Leeds United see a future for him, then a loan move to Bournemouth would make sense. Under Scott Parker, the Cherries are likely to challenge for promotion this season.

Leif Davis’ experience of big-club football at Leeds United would serve him well at Bournemouth.