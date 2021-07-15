Charlton Athletic are not in for Peterborough United striker Mo Eisa, according to South London Press journalist Richard Cawley on Twitter (see tweet below).

Charlton haven't bid for Eisa. — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) July 15, 2021

Charlton have not made a bid for the Championship forward in this transfer window.

Eisa, who is 26-years-old, was on the radar of the Addicks in January, as per a report by the Peterborough Telegraph.

However, it doesn’t appear that the London club have retained their winter interest.

The striker has been placed on the transfer list by the Posh and is believed to be wanted by MK Dons according to a more recent report by the Peterborough Telegraph.

Eisa joined Peterborough in 2019 and scored 16 goals in all competitions during his first year. However, he managed just five in this past campaign.

He rose up into the Football League from non-league after spells with the likes of Dartford and Greenwich Borough.

Cheltenham Town handed him a chance in 2017 and he scored 25 goals in all competitions for the Robins to earn a move to Bristol City after just a season.

Eisa struggled with injury at Ashton Gate and played just six times before they sold him to Peterborough.

He is now available but Charlton have not made a bid for him.

Thoughts

Charlton need another striker and Eisa would actually be quite a good option for them.

There is still loads of time left in the transfer window and their fans will have to be patient as they wait for more arrivals.