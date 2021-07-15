Barnsley are interested in Fortuna Sittard starlet Zian Flemming, as detailed in a report by The Athletic.

Barnsley are keen to add some new faces to their squad under new boss Markus Schopp.

Flemming, who is 22-years-old, is attracting interest from elsewhere after scoring 15 goals in all competitions last season.

He is also wanted by Nottingham Forest, who are believed to have had at least one bid rejected in this transfer window.

Flemming started his career at Ajax and rose up through the prestigious academy of the Dutch giants.

He was a regular for their B team Jong Ajax before leaving the Amsterdam club on a permanent basis to join PEC Zwolle in 2018.

The attacking midfielder spent two years on the books of Zwolle, one of which he spent out on loan at NEC Nijmegen.

Flemming then moved on to to Fortuna Sittard last year and has since become a key player for the Eredivisie side.

He is being linked with a move away though and Barnsley now appear to be in the race with Nottingham Forest for his signature.

Thoughts

Flemming is a man in-demand this summer and could prove to be a decent addition if a club is willing to fork out the money to get him.

Barnsley need reinforcements in his position following Alex Mowatt’s departure and the Dutchman could fit the bill for the Yorkshire side.

However, they will have to lock horns with Forest.