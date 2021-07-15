Peterborough United star Siriki Dembele is said to favour a move to Celtic amid consistent links with a move away from London Road.

Siriki Dembele has been heavily linked with a move away from Peterborough United over the course of 2021.

The electric attacker requested a move away in the January transfer window and, despite Posh’s promotion to the Championship, has continued to eye a move away from the club.

Now, the Peterborough Telegraph has revealed Dembele’s favoured destination, stating a move to Celtic would be his preference.

The Bhoys are not the only Scottish side linked with the Peterborough star, however.

Rangers have also been mentioned as contenders in the race for the 24-year-old’s signature. Recently relegated Fulham are also said to be keeping tabs on Dembele’s situation ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Despite the former Grimsby Town prodigy’s preferred destination emerging, an encouraging update has been reported for Posh supporters.

If the Scottish attacker is unable to seal a move away from London Road this summer, it is claimed that he would be interested in potentially negotiating a new deal with the club.

Peterborough are determined to hold onto Dembele this summer and will not be letting him depart on the cheap, even if that means losing him for nothing next summer.

With plenty of options available, it will be interesting to see how the forward’s situation pans out in the coming months.

Thoughts?

A move to Celtic would make sense for Dembele. His youngster brother, Karamoko, is on the books at Celtic Park and new boss Ante Postecoglou is looking to begin a new era with the club.

However, if a move wasn’t to materialise, there are far worse places to be than Peterborough United. The club have ambitions of locking down a Championship spot and beyond, and Dembele would have the chance to become a club legend if he played a big role in helping Darren Ferguson and co achieve their lofty goals.