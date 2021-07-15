Sunderland prodigy Francis Okornonkwo is poised to complete a move to Premier League side Everton, it has been claimed.

The Black Cats look set to receive a big fee for another one of their top youngsters.

A host of Sunderland’s top young players have departed in recent seasons. While the likes of Josh Maja and Joel Asoro left after making senior breakthroughs, academy stars Joe Hugill and Logan Pye have also departed to make big moves, both joining Manchester United.

Now, it has been claimed 16-year-old Francis Okoronkwo is set to become the latest to move on.

The Daily Mail states the young striker is poised to link up with Everton. Okoronkwo’s move could end up costing as much as £1m, so the move sees Sunderland land another decent fee for a young star.

Okoronkwo departs after an impressive season with the League One side’s U18s. In 17 appearances in the U18s Premier League, the attacking prodigy managed three goals and three assists.

With a move to Everton now on the cards, Okoronkwo will be looking to make a good impression at Goodison Park in an effort to break into Rafa Benitez’s first-team.

Thoughts?

While Okoronkwo’s proposed move will provide a welcome financial boost both upfront and further down the line, the Black Cats were “determined” to hold onto the forward.

The move represents that the club’s struggle to keep top talents is ongoing, having lost top youngsters before. If Sunderland want to be able to keep top talents like Okoronkwo in the future, it seems something may have to change.