Birmingham City were a club heavily involved in the fight at the wrong end of the Sky Bet Championship table last season.

Birmingham City fans had to watch the Blues struggle to keep their head above the pack below them at times.

As it was, they finished in a disappointing 18th in the table – settling nine points clear of the drop zone at the season’s end.

The summer is a time of restructuring and that is definitely underway at St Andrew’s. Birmingham City have signed five players on loans/free transfers including Taith Chong (Manchester United – loan) and Ryan Woods (Stoke City – free transfer).

However, there is news coming through that it is a player leaving the club:

Someone asked me about Prieto – he's not training with #bcfc – he'll be moving on shortly — Brian Dick (@briandick) July 15, 2021

Birmingham Live’s Dick (above) indicates that Spanish ‘keeper Andres Prieto is leaving the club. Prieto joined the Championship side on a free transfer from Catalan side Espanyol late last August.

He came up through the youth ranks at Real Madrid, leaving the Los Blancos set-up in 2014 for Real Espanyol and their B side for whom he made 80 appearances (98 conceded/25 clean sheets). He’s always played in a backup role at the Spanish clubs he’s been with.

Thoughts?

It makes big sense that Prieto and Birmingham City are going their separate ways. He’d struggle to make any dent on the Blues ‘keeper situation.

First-choice stopper Neil Etheridge made 43 appearances for Lee Bowyer’s charges last season, indicating that he’s likely to be the club’s no. 1 again this time around.

They also have Connal Trueman who made one appearance for the Blues in a 5-2 hiding against Blackburn. He did impress in League One loan spells at AFC Wimbledon and Swindon Town.

Prieto would struggle to make headway with this duo in front of him. The fact he is leaving only a season after arriving might indicate that his leaving St Andrew’s is a mutual decision.