Swansea City are facing a battle in their pursuit of OH Leuven striker Thomas Henry, with the Belgian club currently refusing all offers for the hotshot.

🇫🇷🇧🇪 Infos #mercato : Malgré l’intérêt de nombreux clubs avec des offres en #SerieA, en #Superlig mais aussi en #Championship avec celle de #Swansea évaluée à 6M (bonus compris), l’attaquant français de #OHL Thomas #Henry reste bloqué par son club qui refuse toutes les offres. pic.twitter.com/jHGrw6p4kq — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) July 15, 2021

The Swans are among the sides reported to be in the chase for Thomas Henry’s signature ahead of the new season.

Reports emerged earlier this summer that Swansea City had seen made a £5m bid for the striker rejected. A host of other sides have been linked with the Frenchman too, with FC Metz, Italian clubs and Turkish teams all said keen.

However, a fresh update has emerged, putting a spanner in the works for Swansea City and all the other clubs said keen.

As per European reporter Sacha Tavolieri, OH Leuven are showing no interest in bids for Henry. The Jupiler Pro League side are refusing all offers for the 21-goal striker as they look to hold onto their talisman.

It comes as no surprise to see Henry attracting significant interest. He starred over the course of last season, netting 21 goals in 33 outings.

Thoughts?

You can hardly blame OH Leuven for being stubborn in their efforts to keep the 26-year-old beyond the end of this summer.

The Argenteuil-born striker has been a star performer for the club since joining. Across all competitions, he has netted 42 goals and provided 12 assists in 75 outings.

From Swansea City’s point of view, it comes down to how long they want to hold out in their pursuit of Henry. Steve Cooper and co will have other targets lined up, so it will be interesting to see who else emerges on the Swans’ radar as they hunt a new hotshot.