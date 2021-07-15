Peterborough United goalkeeper Dan Gyollai is training with National League side Barnet ahead of a potential move.

The 24-year-old looks to be heading for the exit door after being placed on Posh’s transfer list earlier this summer.

Gyollai has been unable to break into Darren Ferguson’s first-team plans since joining on a free transfer last summer. He arrived at Peterborough United ahead of the 2020/21 campaign after departing Wigan Athletic but has played second fiddle to Christy Pym since.

Now, the Peterborough Telegraph has stated that Gyollai is training with another club ahead of a potential transfer.

The report states that the Hungarian shot-stopper has linked up with Barnet as he hunts for a new club.

The Bees’ new boss Harry Kewell is looking to make his mark on the squad at The Hive this summer, with Gyollai being lined up as a potential addition.

Gyollai isn’t the only current Peterborough player on the National League side’s radar. Attacking midfielder Serhat Tasdemir is said to be closing in on a loan move to Barnet, despite both clubs wanting a permanent deal.

In his single season at London Road, Gyollai featured four times across all competitions for Ferguson’s side. In the process, he kept one clean sheet.

Thoughts?

With Cornell now joining to provide cover and competition, it makes sense for ex-Stoke City youngster Gyollai to depart.

A move to Barnet will give him the chance to nail down a first-team spot and prove his worth by taking on a new challenge ahead of the new campaign.