Hull City are preparing for life back in the Championship and have been busy in the transfer window since winning the League One title.

Here is how their squad is shaping up ahead of the new season-

Goalkeeper

Matt Ingram made the number one spot his own last term and will be competing with new loan signing Nathan Baxter from Chelsea in the next campaign.

Defence

Hull have two very solid options at right-back in Lewie Coyle and Josh Emmanuel, whilst Brandon Fleming will provide cover to Callum Elder at left-back.

The Tigers need another centre-back though following Reece Burke’s departure. Terell Thomas has been linked after his departure from AFC Wimbledon but that one has gone a bit quiet.

It will be interesting to see how young duo Jacob Greaves and Alfie Jones adapt to the step up to the second tier after they both had great seasons in League One.

Sean McLoughlin and Festus Arthur provide the back-up and will probably get game time in the cup. The latter may follow the likes of Callum Jones, Ahmed Salam, Billy Chadwick and Jordan Flores out the exit door on loan.

Midfield/Wing

Hull’s options in the middle of the park are strong in Greg Docherty, George Honeyman and Richard Smallwood and have been further boosted by the arrivals of Andy Cannon and George Moncur on free transfers.

The Tigers’ pursuit of Regan Slater is likely to have ended though due to the transfer embargo. Grant McCann could still try and bring in another player in this position on a free or loan.

In terms of options on the wing, Keane Lewis-Potter and Mallik Wilks both have a big season ahead of them and have Randell Williams to compete with now. Signing another winger isn’t out of the question and ex-Swansea City man Bersant Celina has been linked.

James Scott and Thomas Mayer may be loaned out.

Attack

Josh Magennis, Tom Eaves and new signing Ryan Longman are Hull’s striking options.

However, Hull really struggled for goals last time they were in the Championship and need to bring in another striker in preparation for the new campaign.

Goal scorers are hard to sign with a transfer embargo but the Tigers can’t just rely on Magennis and Eaves.