Peterborough United playmaker Serhat Tasdemir is set to complete a move to National League side Barnet, it has been claimed.

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson is looking to streamline his squad this summer ahead of their long-awaited return to Championship football.

While Jack Marriott, Josh Knight, Jorge Grant, David Cornell and Emmanuel Fernandez have completed moves to London Road, Posh are looking to offload some of their out of favour players.

Among those placed on the transfer list earlier this summer was Serhat Tasdemir.

The young playmaker is available for transfer after struggling to make an impact since arriving in 2019.

Now, a fresh update has emerged regarding the Azerbaijani ace’s situation. As per a report from the Peterborough Telegraph, Tasdemir is on the brink of joining National League outfit Barnet.

The report states that the 20-year-old is set to move to The Hive on loan. Posh had hoped to move him out on a permanent deal, but the player turned down the deal, despite a fee being agreed.

With a loan move on the cards, Tasdemir will be looking to impress under Harry Kewell, who brought him in on loan while in charge of Oldham Athletic last season.

In his time with Peterborough, the Blackburn-born attacker has played 20 times across all competitions. In the process, he has netted one goal and provided one assist.

Thoughts?

Upon his arrival at London Road, Tasdemir was tipped for a big future with the club.

While his proposed return to non-league football is somewhat of a backward step, the former AFC Fylde prodigy is still only 20. He has shown signs of promise, so we may yet see Tasdemir forge himself a career in the Football League.