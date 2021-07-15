Sunderland and Ipswich Town are tracking Middlesbrough left-back Hayden Coulson in the hopes of securing a season-long loan deal, according to Teesside Live.

Sunderland allowed full-backs Conor McLaughlin and Callum McFadzean to depart the club at the end of their contracts, whilst Denver Hume is yet to sign a contract extension and the club are looking for a replacement or two this summer.

Ipswich have already made an acquisition in that position already with Matt Penney having signed from fellow League One side Sheffield Wednesday on a free transfer earlier in the window.

One player that both sides have identified is Middlesbrough’s Hayden Coulson. The 23-year-old is seen as surplus to requirements at the Riverside and is likely to leave in the next few weeks prior to transfer deadline day. He has Marc Bola ahead of him in the pecking order, whilst new signing Lee Peltier can also deputise in Bola’s absence if needs be.

Coulson was used sporadically at Boro last season under boss Neil Warnock. He made 17 Championship appearances and one apiece in the EFL Cup and FA Cup competitions.

Middlesbrough are thought to want to keep Coulson on the books and instead would prefer a temporary loan deal as opposed to a permanent exit. The defender is highly rated at the club and was even awarded the Young Player of the Season award at the end of the 2019/20 campaign under previous boss Jonathan Woodgate.

He had previously been interesting Premier League rivals Newcastle United and knocked back a £10 million bid last year. It is unclear whether the Magpies are still keen this time around.