Charlton Athletic are in need of some more reinforcements this summer as they gear up for next season.

Here is how their squad is shaping up at the moment-

Goalkeeper

New signing Craig MacGillivray will be the number one but Charlton could try and bring in some competition for him to allow Ashley Maynard-Brewer to go out on loan to get more experience.

Defence

Adam Matthews and Chris Gunter will battle it out for the right-back spot and are two solid and experienced options.

Signing another left-back to lock horns with Ben Purrington would be a sensible move but isn’t really a priority right now.

The centre-back department appears fine with Ryan Inniss, Jason Pearce and Akin Famewo – but maybe one more could be on their agenda in case injury strikes.

Read: Charlton Athletic target to hold talks with Championship club over his future

Cheltenham Town’s Will Boyle has been linked after he helped the Robins win promotion from League Two.

Midfield

The Addicks have a number of options in the middle of the park with George Dobson, Ben Watson, Albie Morgan and Alex Gilbey.

Jake Forster-Caskey’s injury could force Nigel Adkins to look for another option though. Sheffield United’s Regan Slater has been linked and it will be interesting to see if anything develops there.

In terms of options out wide, Charlton only really have Diallang Jaiyesimi at their disposal so need another couple of wingers. Viv Solomon-Otabor and Josh Sims have both been mentioned over recent times and are both free agents.

Read: Charlton Athletic boss provides transfer update

Attack

Jayden Stockley, Conor Washington and Ronnie Schwartz are all decent strikers at League One level but the Addicks need another striker or two to really make a statement of intent.

Chuks Aneke’s departure to Birmingham City was a blow but gives them the chance to bring in a replacement.

Paul Mullin could be on his way to the Valley, as per journalist Alan Nixon, and he would be a solid signing on a free after he scored 34 goals for Cambridge United last season.

Youngsters

Adkins likes to give youth a chance and Charlton fans could see the likes of Josh Davison, Charlie Barker, Ben Dempsey and James Vennings get plenty of game time.