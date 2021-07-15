An unnamed Premier League club has ‘made contact’ with Nottingham Forest over the potential signing of Joe Worrall, Nottinghamshire Live reports.

Worrall, 24, has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs going into this summer.

The likes of Burnley and West Ham are thought to be long-term admirers of the central defender, with Norwich City, Crystal Palace and Brentford having all been linked too.

Burnley had previously had a bid turned down for Worrall who’s since been valued at upwards of £10million – the Clarets have recently signed Stoke City’s Nathan Collins though and Nottinghamshire Live write that this ‘may mean they’re unwilling to spend big’ on another central defender this summer.

But Brentford have been linked since their promotion into the Premier League, with Norwich City linked back in April (Sun on Sunday, 24.05) and West Ham linked this summer – one report has claimed that the Hammers believe they can land Worrall for just £8million.

Thoughts?

Worrall has been a prominent member of Forest’s starting line-up for the past four or seasons now – discounting his 2018/19 loan spell at Rangers – and his loss would be a huge blow for Chris Hughton.

His side struggled in attack last season but were surprisingly shrewd defensively and Worrall was a huge contributor to that.

But he looks like he could now be on the move and the only questions remains – which Premier League club has been in contact with the Reds?

It could be an exciting transfer to watch unfold and if Forest do end up selling, they’ll at least hope to get a good deal for a good player.