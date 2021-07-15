Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer is ‘very optimistic’ about bringing in Wolves’ Dion Sanderson on loan this summer, reports Richard Wilford.

Sanderson, 21, has been linked with a loan move to Birmingham City.

The Englishman spent last season on loan with Sunderland and thoroughly impressed, with the Black Cats launching a failed bid to sign the defender permanently this summer.

Newcastle United then came in with a bid which also fell short of Wolves’ £2million valuation but since, reports have suggested that Bruno Lage’s side want to keep Sanderson and loan him out instead.

Now, BBC West Midlands reporter Wilford says Bowyer is ‘very optimistic’ about bringing Sanderson to St Andrew’s on loan for the 2021/22 season:

Lee Bowyer very optimistic about @BCFC’s hopes of bringing in @Wolves defender Dion Sanderson for the season. Hear what Bowyer has to say on @bbcwm just after 5.30 during @DazHaleWM’s show – including his thoughts on new signings Tahith Chong and Juan Castillo. — Richard Wilford (@wilfordwm) July 15, 2021

Sanderson proved a shrewd addition for Sunderland last season and his absence from the play-offs proved devastating for the Black Cats.

Their bid to bring him back to the Stadium of Light was always optimistic but for Birmingham City, they’ll be getting a really solid and versatile defender in time for the new season should they bring him in on loan.

Bowyer’s side ended the last campaign in 18th-place of the Championship table after dipping into the bottom three under Aitor Karanka.

Arriving from Charlton Athletic though, Bowyer steered the club to safety with an eventual nine point gap to the drop zone.

Things are looking up for Blues and with a few more signings through the door to add to their already impressive summer haul, they could yet surprise a few people.