Huddersfield Town’s recently released ace ‘will not join’ League Two side – spotted training with club
Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough has said defender Richard Keogh will not be joining the club after being spotted training with the Stags.
Richard Keogh is available on a free transfer after Huddersfield Town opted against renewing his deal at the end of last season.
The 34-year-old only joined the Terriers in January. However, Carlos Corberan and co decided to let Keogh depart after being deemed surplus to requirements.
The former Derby County man has been on the hunt for a new club since, spending a short stint training with League Two side Mansfield Town.
READ: Huddersfield Town star’s agent makes admission regarding Leeds United ‘interest’
After being spotted training with the Field Mill club, speculation circulated regarding a potential deal between the two parties.
However, manager Nigel Clough has now moved to squash any rumours linking Keogh with a move to the club. Speaking with the Mansfield Chad, the 55-year-old confirmed he only spent a day with the club, bringing him in as a favour as he searches for a new team.
Here’s what he had to say:
“He just did a day with us purely as a favour. We know Richard from our Derby days.”
Clough went on to add that the experienced defender was initially going to do a few days training with the Stags, but he ended up only doing one after opening talks with a new club.
READ: Sheffield Wednesday snap up player recently released by Huddersfield Town
Having spent last season in the Championship with Huddersfield and in League One with MK Dons, a drop down to League Two might have raised some eyebrows among EFL supporters.
With Clough indicating talks are taking place between Keogh and a new club, it will be interesting to see how the defender’s situation pans out ahead of the new season.