Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough has said defender Richard Keogh will not be joining the club after being spotted training with the Stags. Richard Keogh is available on a free transfer after Huddersfield Town opted against renewing his deal at the end of last season. The 34-year-old only joined the Terriers in January. However, Carlos Corberan and co decided to let Keogh depart after being deemed surplus to requirements. The former Derby County man has been on the hunt for a new club since, spending a short stint training with League Two side Mansfield Town.

After being spotted training with the Field Mill club, speculation circulated regarding a potential deal between the two parties.

However, manager Nigel Clough has now moved to squash any rumours linking Keogh with a move to the club. Speaking with the Mansfield Chad, the 55-year-old confirmed he only spent a day with the club, bringing him in as a favour as he searches for a new team.

Here’s what he had to say: