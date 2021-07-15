Rotherham United have been offered £750,000 plus add-ons for in-demand midfielder Matt Crooks from an unnamed Championship club, according to Teesside Live.

Rotherham are hoping to keep hold of their prized assets this summer following their relegation down to League One. They will want to keep the majority of their squad intact in order to mount a promotion charge and bounce back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

One such player is Matt Crooks. The midfielder has been subject to interest from Peterborough United, Ipswich Town, Derby County and Cardiff City; whilst Middlesbrough have now reportedly entered into the race.

The report states that there has been a bid of £750,000 plus add-ons, which could see the overall figure rise to around £1.25m. However, it is believed Rotherham are looking for more up front in order to part with the 27-year-old.

But the offer is from an unnamed Championship club and with several circling it could be any one of them, or a club not reported in the press as of yet. Ipswich had placed a bid previously of £400,000 but this was rejected outright by the Millers. They then came back with an improved bid, although this was also knocked back. The new bid however is not from the Tractor Boys given their League One status.

Rotherham could also be inundated with bids for their striker Michael Smith. Bristol City and Middlesbrough are keen to sign the forward, but the asking price of £1 million may have put off the linked duo.