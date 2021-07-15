Jack Hunt is reportedly attracting interest from Championship pair Cardiff City and Blackpool after leaving Bristol City.

The 30-year-old full-back is available for nothing this summer after Bristol City opted against extending his deal at Ashton Gate.

Hunt’s departure brings an end to his three-year affiliation with the Robins. Now, he is on the hunt for a new club, and reports have claimed he has some potential suitors.

As per a report from Football Insider, Championship duo Cardiff City and Blackpool are both showing an interest in Hunt.

The Bluebirds and the Tangerines are said to be at the front of the pack in the pursuit for Hunt’s signature, so it will be interesting to see how the situation pans out in the run-up to the new campaign.

Leeds-born Hunt is vastly experienced at Championship level, making 289 appearances in the competition.

Over the course of his career, the right-back has spent time on the books with Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town as well as Bristol City. In his 410 career appearances, Hunt has netted eight goals and provided 48 assists.

Thoughts?

With a vast amount of Championship experience under his belt, Hunt could prove to be a decent acquisition for either Cardiff City or Blackpool this summer.

Following Ollie Turton’s departure, Teddy Howe is the Tangerines’ only right-back, so another body in that position will be wanted. As for Cardiff, Perry Ng will likely hold down the starting role, but another right-back to provide cover and competition could be a worthwhile addition.