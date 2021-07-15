Arsenal defender Tolaji Bola has reportedly been spending time on trial with Sheffield Wednesday.

Reports have emerged from various outlets stating that Sheffield Wednesday are casting their eye over the 22-year-old ahead of next season.

Arsenal Youth reporter Jeorge Bird revealed Bola has linked up with the Owls ahead of a potential deal, adding that the defender has impressed in trial appearances for Darren Moore’s side.

The Star has also said Bola is training with the League One new boys but says decisions are yet to have been made on trialists.

Bird’s report indicates that Bola has been told he can leave the Emirates Stadium this summer, so it will be interesting to see if Wednesday look to bring him in.

Able to feature at left-back and centre-back, the London-born youngster already has experience of League One football.

Bola spent time on loan with Rochdale during the 2020/21 campaign. Across all competitions, he featured 12 times for the Dale, helping keep two clean sheets.

Much of the former England U18 international’s game time has come in the Gunners’ youth setup. Bola has played 56 times for Arsenal’s U23s side, providing eight assists in the process.

Should he depart Arsenal this summer, his 16-year affiliation with the club will be brought to an end. Bola is yet to make his senior debut but was named on the bench in a 5-0 Carabao Cup win over Nottingham Forest.

With a vast amount of U23s experience under his belt, Bola will be hoping to make the jump up to consistent first-team football soon.

Hillsborough could be a good place to do that. He will be battling with new signing Jaden Brown for a starting spot should he make the move, while former defender Moore’s tutelage can help him develop.