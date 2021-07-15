Experienced midfielder Mark Duffy is training with Tranmere Rovers after being released by Fleetwood Town, it has been claimed.

Tranmere Rovers are looking to bolster their ranks with more new additions before the start of the 2021/22 campaign.

Returning manager Micky Mellon has already brought in 11 new players this summer. Callum McManaman, Liam Feeney, Chris Merrie and more have all completed moves to Prenton Park ahead of the new season.

Now, it has been claimed that the Super White Army are casting their eyes over a potential 12th addition.

According to a report from Football League World, free agent midfielder Mark Duffy is training with Tranmere Rovers ahead of a potential move.

The 35-year-old ace is on the hunt for a new club after League One side Fleetwood Town opted against renewing his deal earlier this summer.

Duffy is training with Mellon’s squad as they weigh up a potential offer for the former Sheffield United man. The League Two side’s coaching staff will be assessing him over the course of his stint with the club before deciding on whether or not to lodge an offer.

The Irishman is vastly experienced at Football League level.

Since breaking into the professional game, Duffy has gone on to play almost 450 senior games. Over the course of his career, he has spent time on the books with Sheffield United, Scunthorpe United, Morecambe, Burton Albion and more.

Thoughts?

At 35, Duffy is now in the latter stages of his career. However, with three EFL promotions under his belt and a vast amount of experience, he could prove to be a valuable addition for Tranmere.

The Liverpool-born ace can feature in a range of roles in midfield, also bringing versatility to Mellon’s ranks.