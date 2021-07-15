AFC Bournemouth are eyeing up a move for free agent playmaker Kyle Edwards, Football Insider has claimed.

The 23-year-old forward is available for nothing this summer after West Brom opted against offering him a new deal at the end of the season.

Edwards has already attracted interest from elsewhere, according to reports. Scottish Premiership side Celtic have been linked with a move for the former Baggies ace. However, it now seems the Bhoys could face competition for his signature.

As per a report from Football Insider, Championship side AFC Bournemouth are interested in signing Edwards ahead of the new season.

The report states that the Cherries could look to hijack Celtic’s bid to sign the playmaker this summer. The Scottish outfit are said to be in talks with the free agent over a potential deal, but Bournemouth have now also made an approach.

They are not the only sides keeping tabs on Edwards’ situation, however. Reading are also interested in a potential deal, bringing him in on trial following his departure from The Hawthorns.

With Scott Parker’s side now joining the chase, it will be interesting to see who can secure a deal for Edwards this summer.

Edwards had spent his entire career with West Brom before his release earlier this summer.

While also featuring for the U23s and spending time out on loan with Exeter City, the Dudley-born ace played 49 times for the Baggies’ senior side. In the process, he netted four goals and provided five assists.

Thoughts?

As a free agent, Edwards would be a low-risk acquisition for Bournemouth or any other Championship side.

He struggled to nail down a starting role with West Brom but at 23, he still has his best years ahead of him as he enters the next chapter of his career.