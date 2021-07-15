Middlesbrough right-back Darnell Fisher is set to miss the season after a freak accident caused a serious knee injury.

Middlesbrough do have options on the right side of defence with Anfernee Dijksteel and Djed Spence at manager Neil Warnock’s disposal. But with Fisher having only arrived in January, this a serious setback in his career at the Riverside.

He joined from fellow Championship side Preston North End and was instantly thrust into the fold against eventual champions Norwich City at Carrow Road. Fisher was tasked with man-marking the dangerous Todd Cantwell and he stuck to that task, achieving the Sky Sports man of the match award in the process.

After that he was used in rotation with the likes of Dijksteel and Spence and impressed in his outings for the rest of the campaign. He would have been looking to build on those performances next season.

However, a ‘freak accident’ in which a friend had slipped and fallen onto Fisher’s knee means he is now in need of surgery. He is set to be out for a total of nine months and will likely miss the entire 2021/22 campaign.

“We’re not sure at the moment but it doesn’t look very good,” said Warnock after Middlesbrough’s 3-0 opening win over Bishop Auckland in pre-season on Wednesday night.

“I’ll know tomorrow (today) but it’s looking like an operation and you’re talking nine months.

“We’re not optimistic about that.”

Warnock brought in veteran right-back Lee Peltier from West Brom in order to cover for the injured Fisher. Peltier and Warnock worked together at Cardiff City and brings a wealth of experience at Championship level. He is also able to cover at centre-back, left-back and in the centre of midfield if needed.