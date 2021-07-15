Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers have been linked to recently released Luton Town midfielder Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu in recent weeks. But the Championship duo now face competition from overseas.

Middlesbrough are looking to bolster their midfield options following the sale of George Saville back to his former club Millwall earlier in the window. Whereas, Blackburn are in a similar position after Lewis Holtby and Corry Evans both left at the end of their contracts.

Both sides identified Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu as a potential new addition, but he is now reportedly in talks with a move to Turkey.

Turkish news outlet Damga are reporting that the 27-year-old is in talks with Super Lig side Hatayspor over a potential move.

They finished sixth in the Turkish top tier last season and could well be in with a shot of Champions League football in the near future if they continue to build on last season’s high finish. This could tempt Mpanzu into leaving the country he has spent all of footballing career for pastures new.

Before leaving Kenilworth Road he was the longest serving player at Luton Town. Nathan Jones’ side did everything they could to keep Mpanzu at the club, offering lucrative terms, although the Democratic Republic of Congo ultimately turned down the deal.

Middlesbrough and Blackburn will both still be hoping to get a move sealed in order to help their chances of making it out of the second tier and back up to the Premier League by achieving a place in the top six next season.