Nottingham Forest-linked Jack Clarke wants to stay at Tottenham Hotspur this summer, as per a report by The Athletic.

The winger wants to remain and fight for his place under Nuno Espirito Santo despite interest from clubs in England and abroad.

Clarke, who is 20-years-old, remains a loan target for Nottingham Forest in the Championship, as per an earlier report by The Athletic.

However, the Reds’ hopes of bringing him to the City Ground may be dashed by the fact he wants to stay at Spurs.

Clarke spent the second-half of last term in the second tier with Stoke City and played 14 times for the Potters.

Spurs signed Clarke in July 2019 but he has only made three appearances for their first-team since then.

He started out at Leeds United and broke into their team under Marcelo Bielsa to earn a move to the Premier League.

Tottenham loaned him back out to Elland Road during his first season on the books before sending him to QPR.

Thoughts

Clarke would be a good loan signing for Nottingham Forest or another Championship side.

His desire to stay and fight for his place at Spurs is admirable but his chances of getting game time there is very slim next season.

He could do with another loan spell away to get some more experience under his belt and really prove that he can play at the top level.