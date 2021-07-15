Hull City have announced that forward James Berry has left the club today on Twitter (see tweet below).

📄 Under-23s forward James Berry has left the Club after his contract was cancelled by mutual agreement. 🤝 We would like to thank James for his efforts and wish him well for the future. 🐯 #hcafc #hcafcU23 pic.twitter.com/0rCqkfvn4X — Hull City Academy (@HullCityAcademy) July 15, 2021

The youngster has had his contract terminated by mutual consent.

Berry, who is 20-years-old, was tipped for a bright future at the MKM Stadium and his departure will raise some eyebrows.

He joined Hull in 2019 from Wigan Athletic and has since been a key player for the Tigers’ Under-23s side.

Read: Player released by Hull City on trial at Oldham Athletic

Berry started his career on the books at Liverpool but switched to local side Wigan in 2016.

He spent three years with the Latics but never made a senior appearance for the North West club before moving to Hull.

Berry was handed his first-team debut by Grant McCann in a Championship fixture against Blackburn Rovers in February last year.

He then played in the EFL Trophy last season but has now left East Yorkshire in a surprise exit.

Read: Hull City sign player released by Stoke City

Thoughts

Berry was a key player for Hull’s Under-23s and would no doubt have been given minutes in the cup next season.

The fact that his contract has been mutually terminated suggests that he may have another move lined up.

Perhaps he wants to move closer to home in the North-West.

His departure is a blow for Hull and it will be interesting to see where Berry ends up going next.