Rotherham United are in talks with an unnamed Premier League midfielder, as per a report by the Rotherham Advertiser.

Rotherham United are starting to get the ball rolling with their summer recruitment.

Paul Warne’s side are in discussions with an anonymous top flight central midfielder over a potential loan deal for next season.

The Millers are also hoping to strike a deal for a left-sided free agent.

Regarding the Premier League youngster, Warne has said: “He’s a competitive midfielder, a good athlete, a bit of a leader. He’s someone I have liked for a long time.

“The head of the academy there is one of my very good friends. He’d never recommended me a player before but he did in this case.

“We’ve been watching him and we’ve had a chat. As always, we’ve told him to go away and do his research on us.”

Rotherham are off to Budapest for pre-season as they look to bounce back from their relegation from the Championship last term and mount an immediate promotion push.

Thoughts

It will be interesting to see who this unknown midfielder is. The Millers have reasons to be cheerful ahead of next season and have a strong core to their squad.

There is no doubt that they could do with a few additions to their ranks though and Warne will be working hard behind the scenes to make things happen.

It appears very likely they will have some players through the door next week.