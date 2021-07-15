Scunthorpe United boss Neil Cox is hoping to strike a deal to sign Lewis Thompson after his departure from Blackburn Rovers, as per BBC Humberside Sport on Twitter (see tweet below).

WATCH: @SUFCOfficial manager Neil Cox is confident they can agree deals with current trialists – Harry Bunn and Lewis Thompson – to keep them at the club for the new season.#uti #Iron pic.twitter.com/YJ6PRNxjJt — BBC Humberside Sport (@HumbersideSport) July 15, 2021

Scunthorpe United have taken the youngster on trial recently and now want to hand him a contract for next season.

Thompson, who is 20-years-old, was released by Blackburn at the end of the last campaign.

Cox has said there are a few other teams in for him right now so Scunny will have to act fast to land him.

Read: Blackburn Rovers have considered move for player released by Cardiff City this summer

Thompson has been a regular for Blackburn’s Under-23s side over the past couple of seasons.

He started his career in the academy at Manchester United before switching to Rovers in 2016.

The left-back initially played for the Under-18s and was also loaned out to FC United and AFC Fylde during his time at Ewood Park.

Blackburn decided to part company with him when his contract expired at the end of last month and Scunthorpe are now looking to snap him up.

Read: Blackburn Rovers pair wanted in League One

Thoughts

Thompson would be a shrewd addition if the Iron can get a deal done for him.

He is a good age and has the potential to develop into a decent defender in the Football League.

The fact other clubs are interested means that Scunthorpe will be looking to get this one over the line as quickly as they can.