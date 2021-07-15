Ryan Hanson is on trial at Oldham Athletic after his departure from Hull City, as per a report by Kent Online.

Oldham Athletic are casting an eye over the youngster over pre-season.

Hanson, who is 20-years-old, was released by Hull at the end of the last campaign.

He is currently a free agent and is hoping to earn a deal with the Latics in League Two.

The midfielder spent time on loan with Dover last term and the National League side are keen to sign him on a permanent basis if Oldham decide against offering a contract.

Their boss, ex-Hull midfielder Andy Hessenthaler, has said: “I’d love to bring him back to the football club. He’s with Oldham at the moment and due to play a couple of games.

“He hasn’t said no to Dover completely and if we can then we’d want him here – that’s an area of the pitch where we are lacking.”

Hanson was on the books at Crystal Palace at academy level before switching to Hull in 2019.

He has spent the past two years in East Yorkshire but never made a first-team appearance for the Tigers.

The youngster was a key player for their Under-23s though and was loaned out to Dover last season to get some experience.

He played six times for the Whites and may well end up re-signing for them this summer.

Thoughts

It sounds as though Hanson will definitely have a club next season with Dover ready to pounce if Oldham don’t want him.