Middlesbrough started their pre-season campaign with a 3-0 win away at Bishop Auckland, where one player caught the eye in particular.

Middlesbrough started the game with a strong eleven, fielding close to what would be manager Neil Warnock’s strongest side. New signings Joe Lumley and Uche Ikpeazu both started, whilst Oldham Athletic midfielder Dylan Bahamboula was also given an outing after being handed a trial with the Championship club.

Ikpeazu scored the first goal, curling a 20 yard shot into the far corner. The keeper managed to get a fingertip to it, but could only help the ball onto the the underside of the bar and into the net. Djed Spence doubled the away side’s lead with an inspired mazy run and on the wing and into the box before a carefully placed finish in off the post. Youngster Jeremie Sivi finished off the scoring with an expertly taken volley in the closing stages.

But it was Ikpeazu that got many Middlesbrough supporters talking. Plenty took to Twitter to voice their opinion on the new signing’s overall performance and how well he took his first goal in a Boro shirt.

Well Uche Ikpeazu has just introduced himself by scoring an absolute pearler! Wow! — Dominic Shaw (@DomShawGazette) July 14, 2021

Please don't be a one time thing. Please be like this every game. — Ryan Matthew Richardson (@RRichardsonyt) July 14, 2021

Love him already — Caine McCabe 🇦🇷 (@CaineUTB) July 14, 2021

After thirty-four minutes I’m fully convinced Bahamboula is the second coming of Ronaldinho and Ikpeazu is the second coming of Drogba. Missed my Boro tinted spectacles. #UTB — Chris Cassidy (@CCass6) July 14, 2021

Announce golden boot — george farrar🇦🇷🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@MFC_Faz) July 14, 2021

30 goal season inbound — danny (@dxnnymfc) July 14, 2021

20 goals next season confirmed, lads a god — Alex Hall (@boro_alex2) July 14, 2021

These three Middlesbrough fans felt compelled to compare Ikpeazu to Britt Assombalonga. The club’s record signing was allowed to leave at the end of his contract and has since signed for Turkish Super Lig side Adana Demirspor.

Absolutely loving what ikpeazu can bring. Already shown more strength and hold up play in 15 minutes here than all of Britt’s boro career — Boros Attacking Exploits (@BoroShot) July 14, 2021

Better than Britt — Ryan Ivison (@ryivison1) July 14, 2021

Already done more than Britt in 3 years — UTB 🇦🇷 (@Dann23MFC) July 14, 2021

Ikpeazu will be looking to be the club’s go-to striker next season, but Neil Warnock is looking for another two forwards this summer. The likes of Michael Smith of Rotherham United, Rodrigo Muniz of Flamengo and Famara Diedhiou of Bristol City have all been linked in recent weeks.