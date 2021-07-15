Middlesbrough started their pre-season campaign with a 3-0 win away at Bishop Auckland, where one player caught the eye in particular.

Middlesbrough started the game with a strong eleven, fielding close to what would be manager Neil Warnock’s strongest side. New signings Joe Lumley and Uche Ikpeazu both started, whilst Oldham Athletic midfielder Dylan Bahamboula was also given an outing after being handed a trial with the Championship club.

Ikpeazu scored the first goal, curling a 20 yard shot into the far corner. The keeper managed to get a fingertip to it, but could only help the ball onto the the underside of the bar and into the net. Djed Spence doubled the away side’s lead with an inspired mazy run and on the wing and into the box before a carefully placed finish in off the post. Youngster Jeremie Sivi finished off the scoring with an expertly taken volley in the closing stages.

But it was Ikpeazu that got many Middlesbrough supporters talking. Plenty took to Twitter to voice their opinion on the new signing’s overall performance and how well he took his first goal in a Boro shirt.

These three Middlesbrough fans felt compelled to compare Ikpeazu to Britt Assombalonga. The club’s record signing was allowed to leave at the end of his contract and has since signed for Turkish Super Lig side Adana Demirspor.

Ikpeazu will be looking to be the club’s go-to striker next season, but Neil Warnock is looking for another two forwards this summer. The likes of Michael Smith of Rotherham United, Rodrigo Muniz of Flamengo and Famara Diedhiou of Bristol City have all been linked in recent weeks.